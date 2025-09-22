Colts Improve to 3-0 With Blowout Win The Indianapolis Colts continued their strong start to the season with a convincing 41–20 win over the Tennessee Titans. This marks the team’s best opening record since 2009. The game opened with a 32-yard pick-six by Kenny Moore, who later exited with an injury. Quarterback Daniel Jones delivered a clean performance, completing 18 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. He now has three passing and three rushing touchdowns so far this season. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor dominated the run game with 102 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Despite the Titans committing eight penalties, the Colts stayed focused and executed in every quarter. Up next, they face the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams this Sunday at 4:05 PM. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Fever Dominate Aces in Semifinal Opener. The Indiana Fever made a powerful statement in Game 1 of their WNBA Semifinal series, defeating the Las Vegas Aces 89–73 on the road. They led by as much as 16 and scored 50 points in the paint, showing complete control inside. Kelsey Mitchell led the charge with 34 points and three assists, shooting 52% from the field. She was backed by Odyssey Sims, who added 17 points, three steals, and three assists. Natasha Howard finished with a strong 12-point, 11-rebound double-double. This win comes despite the Fever dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season. Still, they’ve rallied behind a team-first mentality. Game 2 is set for Tuesday at 9:30 PM in Vegas. You can catch all the action on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan. Source: Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos / Getty Cardi B and $250? Yes, Please. Source: N/A / n/a Long before she was headlining her own arena tour, Cardi B hit the Santa Slam stage in Indy back in 2016. Now she’s returning with her Little Miss Drama Tour, and you could be there—for free. Take our Music Challenge for a chance to win $250 cash and tickets to see Cardi B live at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 14, 2026. Entries are open now at Hot1009.com.