Gemini is officially launching on Google TV today, starting with the TCL QM9K series. The new presence-sensing features can turn on the screen based on the user’s presence in the room. The rollout for the rest of the Google TV ecosystem is expected later this year, with higher-end TV sets and streaming boxes likely to support Gemini. Google hints at more capabilities and features coming soon for Gemini on Google TV, including education and learning functionalities leveraging YouTube videos. Source: https://9to5google.com/2025/09/22/gemini-google-tv-launch/