Source: Al Pereira / Getty Last year, director Lee Daniels teased that he is helping Grammy-award-winning songstress Mariah Carey bring her story to the big screen. Fans believe he will be directing an official film adaptation of the singer’s best-selling memoir. This news came along a long list of biopic announcements, including a Madonna self-directed feature, Zendaya starring as Ronnie Spector, and the announcement of “Square Biz” singer Teena Marie’s biopic being in development just this month. With Hollywood wanting to reflect on the legacies of many musicians, several music fans have expressed whose story they’d love to see on the big screen. There are several musicians who not only broke color barriers with their music, but left a lasting impact on the industry. So, we asked several music fans their thoughts on which Black musician’s story they’d love to see on film. Black Music Icons Who Deserve Biopics: Fans’ Top Picks was originally published on foxync.com