Kevin Hart Checks Kai Cenat's Crew for Talking to His Daughter During Mafiathon: "She Came Out My Balls" Kevin Hart had time. During Kai Cenat's viral Mafiathon 3 stream, the legendary comedian and actor momentarily dropped the jokes and jumped into full dad mode when he noticed a few young men—Lil Rodney Son, Rakai, and Tota—getting just a little too chatty with his daughter, Heaven. Heaven, now 20, was hanging out during the stream when Hart caught wind of the conversation and wasn't feeling the energy. In a now-viral clip, Hart locked in on the group and then walked straight over, ready to regulate. "I'm going to be honest with you—that's the first time I almost whooped a na's ass in a long time," Hart said, drink in hand before tossing it to the ground. "Don't you ever tell me what the f she is. She came out my b***s. That's my daughter!" Rodney had tried to calm things down by saying Heaven is grown, but that only lit a fire under Hart. The moment was tense, funny, and 100% relatable for any Black dad watching his baby girl get approached—on livestream, no less. Druski, always one to step in with comic relief, tried to cool the situation. But when Rakai responded with a slick "lower your tone… you feel me," that just added fuel to the fire. Even Kai had to jump in, echoing the phrase with a look of disbelief: "Lower your tone?" Hart flipped the switch into straight roast mode, cooking Rakai and the crew from head to toe. "He think cause he dressed like an African church minister I won't jump on his ass," Hart said. "I don't like this whole section. Clothes don't fit, shoes is weird. And don't trust no n***a with no shape up." He didn't stop there—calling out pockets, posture, and vibes: "You got a gun on you? Get your hands out your pockets!" When Druski pointed out Tota had also been talking to Heaven, Hart brushed him off at first, jokingly calling him Miguel Nunez, but eventually turned serious again, telling his son to keep an eye on his sister. Even Heaven had to step in, telling her dad to relax and rejoin the fun. Respectfully, though—because who gon' really check Kevin Hart? Later in the stream, Hart, Druski, and Kai dropped the trailer for their new horror-comedy film, Livestream from Hell, produced by Hartbeat Productions. The film follows the trio hosting a chaotic livestream where guests mysteriously start dropping dead—fitting, considering how intense the stream had already gotten.