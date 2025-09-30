Bad Bunny to Headline 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Arturo Holmes The Super Bowl stage is about to get a major dose of Latin flair. On February 8, 2026, global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in California. This marks a full-circle moment for the Puerto Rican megastar, who first appeared as a guest performer during the 2020 halftime show. Now, with years of chart-topping hits, record-breaking tours, and undeniable cultural influence, he’ll take center stage for an unforgettable 13-minute performance. Fans can expect a high-energy setlist packed with Bad Bunny’s biggest anthems and collaborations—music that has not only dominated charts but also redefined what Latin artists can achieve on the world stage. His unique blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and global pop will make for a halftime show unlike any other. Produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in partnership with Apple Music, the event is shaping up to be a groundbreaking moment in Super Bowl history. For Bad Bunny, it’s more than just a performance—it’s a celebration of his heritage, artistry, and the powerful impact of Latin music on mainstream culture. Get ready: this halftime show will be one for the history books