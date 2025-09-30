Public Enemy Shuts Down Jimmy Kimmel Live with Iconic Performance Source: David Corio / Getty Hip-hop legends Public Enemy brought the heat to Jimmy Kimmel Live with a powerful medley of their classics, including “Don’t Believe the Hype” and the timeless anthem “Fight the Power.” Their performance wasn’t just about music—it was about making a statement. Showing solidarity with host Jimmy Kimmel, the group shouted out his ongoing battles with the FCC and former president Donald Trump, proving that their voice is still as bold and unapologetic as ever. But the night didn’t stop there. Public Enemy surprised fans earlier this summer with the release of a brand-new LP, Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025, which dropped in June. The project serves as a thank-you to their loyal supporters while pushing their message forward into a new era. Even after decades in the game, Chuck D, Flavor Flav, and the crew continue to embody the revolutionary spirit that made them pioneers. And they’re not slowing down—Public Enemy is currently on tour with upcoming shows lined up in Las Vegas and across California. Hot 100.9 salutes Public Enemy for keeping hip-hop’s conscience alive and delivering music that speaks truth to power. Source: Rolling Stone