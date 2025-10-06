Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty https://www.instagram.com/chrisbrownofficial/ Chris Brown Calls Usher “The Greatest” in Emotional Moment at Atlanta Breezy Bowl Tour Stop When real ones link up, the culture wins. Chris Brown showed major love to fellow R&B legend Usher during a powerful moment at his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” stop in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 3 — and the energy was nothing short of legendary. Performing in a city that raised both artists, Breezy turned his ATL set into a celebration of icons. In front of a hyped crowd, Chris surprised fans by bringing out not only Bow Wow and GloRilla, but also Usher — the R&B king whose influence helped shape a whole generation of performers, including Brown himself. As Usher hit the stage to perform his soulful classic “Superstar” from the Confessions era, the arena erupted. And after the performance, Chris made sure the world knew how much that moment meant to him. “This my motherf*ing brother for life**,” Chris told the crowd. “I’m so happy to be on the same stage as him. Ain’t too many people f**king with Usher. I’m just being real — he’s the greatest. My brother, I appreciate you.” The moment hit especially hard for longtime R&B fans who’ve watched both artists rise from teen heartthrobs to grown men with global impact. It also helped squash lingering public speculation about tension between the two, proving that real ones always show up for each other — especially when the cameras are rolling and the culture is watching. Chris went on to reflect on his and Bow Wow’s early days, saying, “We came up looking at him — Usher, Michael Jackson, and a couple of other legends.” That full-circle energy was on display all night, as Bow Wow followed up with a throwback performance of “Shortie Like Mine,” and GloRilla had the crowd vibing with her hit “Typa.” The Breezy Bowl tour, which kicked off in Europe back in June, has been packed with surprise guests and viral moments — from a steamy “Take You Down” performance with Summer Walker to new records like “Holy Blindfold” and the Bryson Tiller-assisted “It Depends.” Usher recently named “New Flame” — his collab with Chris and Rick Ross — one of his favorite songs in his catalog. “Everything about it, from the impromptu to the dance, was just fire,” he shared. With only a few stops left — including D.C. and Memphis — Chris Brown is closing out this era with love, legacy, and loud applause for the ones who helped pave the way. Because when black men uplift each other on stage? That’s the real headliner. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4318394/chris-brown-flips-a-classic-new-snippet-samples-ushers-nice-slow/