Source: Paras Griffin / Getty https://www.instagram.com/poohshiesty/ Pooh Shiesty Touches Down Early After Doing 3 Years Fed Time He home. Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is back on the streets after getting released early from federal prison, where he was serving time for a 2020 shooting that went down during a drug deal in Florida. Shiesty, known for his breakout hit “Back in Blood” with Lil Durk, was sentenced to 63 months (just over 5 years) but only ended up doing about three years before touching down. His original release date was supposed to be April 2026, but he walked out early this week—setting social media on fire. Footage from Monday night (October 6) shows Shiesty being welcomed back like royalty. Surrounded by day-ones and fellow Memphis artists Big30 and K Carbon, Pooh was posted up in front of a big “Welcome Home” banner, smiling, throwing up stacks of cash, and possibly shooting a music video. 👀 The vibes? All love. The energy? Like he never left. Though the Bureau of Prisons hasn’t confirmed the exact terms of his release, it’s rumored he may be staying in a halfway house while transitioning back into life outside. What went down in 2020? Shiesty’s legal run-in started in October 2020 after a deal in Bay Harbor Islands, FL went left. He and two others reportedly pulled up to grab some weed and designer kicks, but things got heated and shots rang out. One person got hit in the backside, and Shiesty was later charged with serious felonies like armed robbery and aggravated assault. After being released on bond, the feds scooped him up again. In January 2022, he took a plea deal, admitting guilt to a single charge: conspiracy to possess firearms in connection with drug and violent crimes. That move saved him from a possible life sentence, and the rest of the charges were dropped. What’s next? Before everything went down, Pooh Shiesty was one of the hottest new voices out of Memphis, signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records. With him now free, fans are hoping for a major comeback—and judging by the energy at his welcome home party, something big might be cooking already. Stay tuned—because Shiesty Season might just be back. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4332454/pooh-shiesty-shares-update-from-prison-shows-love-to-his-day-1s/