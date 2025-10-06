Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny made a guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and joked about his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance. He delivered part of his monologue in Spanish, receiving applause from the audience. Bad Bunny has faced criticism for his predominantly Spanish music and concerns about immigration enforcement at his concerts. The singer emphasized the importance of his achievement for the Latino community and encouraged people to learn Spanish before his Super Bowl performance. Despite controversy, Bad Bunny remains a popular and influential figure in the music industry. Source: https://www.theblaze.com/fearless/bad-bunny-learn-spanish-superbowl RELATED : 25 Bad Bunny Fashion Moments That Prove He’s A Style Icon