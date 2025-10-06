Source: Egor Novikov / Getty This Must-Visit Indiana Train Ride Is the Best Way to See Fall Foliage When fall arrives in Indiana, few places showcase the season’s beauty quite like southern Indiana—and there’s no better way to experience it than aboard the French Lick Scenic Railway. This historic train offers a front-row seat to the state’s most vibrant fall foliage, winding through colorful forests, limestone bluffs, and the rolling hills of the Hoosier National Forest. Whether you’re a lifelong local or an autumn road-tripper, this relaxing ride through nature’s finest scenery is pure magic. This Must-Visit Indiana Train Ride Is the Best Way to See Fall Foliage was originally published on b1057.com