Boosie Badazz Hires Lobbyists With Hopes of Pardon From Donald Trump in Gun Case Rapper Boosie Badazz has hired lobbyists in hopes of securing a presidential pardon from Donald Trump for his federal gun case. Boosie took a plea deal in his case after being arrested in San Diego with two weapons. Federal prosecutors have recommended a two-year prison sentence for the rapper. Boosie has previously reached out to Trump for help with his case, citing unfair treatment by the justice system. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/boosie-badazz-lobbyists-federal-gun-case-pardon-1236084403/ RELATED Boosie Badazz Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge, Faces 2-Year Prison Term