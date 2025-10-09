Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty Angel Reese About to Make History: The First Athlete Ever to Hit the Victoria’s Secret Runway “The Bayou Barbie” stays booked and busy! Chicago Sky star Angel Reese just announced she’s walking in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — and she’s not just any model on the runway. She’s making history as the first professional athlete ever to do it. Angel told People magazine she’s still in shock about the whole thing: “I literally could not stop smiling! It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.” Talk about speaking it into existence! If you’ve been paying attention, you know Angel been that girl when it comes to fashion. From her pregame tunnel fits to red carpet looks, she always shows up styled and confident. So it’s only right she takes her talents to one of the biggest fashion stages in the world. At just 22, the two-time WNBA All-Star is already that brand. She’s got endorsement deals lined up, her own signature shoe with Reebok, a cameo in Netflix’s “A House of Dynamite,” and a fan base that rides for her no matter what. On the court, Angel continues to put in work — averaging nearly 15 points and 13 rebounds this season. The Sky didn’t have their best year, but Angel’s name still rings bells everywhere from the league to the runway. No matter what city she’s playing in next season, one thing’s for sure: Angel Reese is bigger than basketball. She’s redefining what it means to be a woman athlete — powerful, stylish, and unapologetically herself. Black girls in luxury, beauty, and sports? Yeah, Angel’s leading that movement. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/playlist/shaq-threatens-robert-griffin-iii-over-angel-reese-comments-im-going-to-punch-you-in-your-f-cking-face/