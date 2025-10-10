Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/ Judge Throws Out Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” The ongoing drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar just hit another chapter — and this time, the courtroom wasn’t in Drake’s favor. A federal judge in New York has officially tossed out Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), ruling that Kendrick’s hard-hitting lyrics in “Not Like Us” — which accused Drake of predatory behavior — were protected as opinion, not statements of fact. Judge Jeannette A. Vargas, who handled the case, opened her written decision by calling the beef “perhaps the most infamous rap battle in the genre’s history,” acknowledging how deep and public the feud has run. Drake first filed the lawsuit back in January, arguing that UMG helped publish and push “Not Like Us” even though the track painted him as a pedophile and, in his words, “encouraged vigilante justice.” The Toronto rapper claimed the song damaged his reputation and hurt his brand’s value. Kendrick himself wasn’t directly named in the suit. UMG — which owns both Kendrick’s label, Interscope, and Drake’s longtime home, Republic Records — fired back, saying the lawsuit was a reach. In a statement, the label called the case “an affront to all artists and their creative expression,” celebrating the judge’s decision as “a win for art and free speech.” Drake’s camp isn’t backing down, though. His spokesperson said they plan to appeal the ruling and want the higher courts to take another look. This case isn’t the only legal move Drake’s made since “Not Like Us” dropped. Earlier this year, he settled a separate lawsuit in Texas against iHeartMedia, where he accused the company of taking illegal payments from UMG to boost radio spins for Kendrick’s song. He’s also filed complaints against Spotify and UMG, saying they inflated “Not Like Us” streams — all of which the companies denied. The bad blood between Drake and Kendrick goes way back, but things hit a fever pitch during Kendrick’s Super Bowl halftime show in February, when he took fresh shots at the Toronto rapper in front of millions. A few months later, “Not Like Us” dropped, shaking the culture and sparking debates across social media, barbershops, and podcasts alike. Kendrick’s track didn’t just accuse Drake of inappropriate behavior — it also went after his circle and questioned his authenticity as an artist. Drake responded with his own diss tracks, denying the claims and trying to flip the narrative, but the public reaction has kept “Not Like Us” at the center of rap conversations ever since. With the lawsuit now dismissed, it looks like this battle — at least legally — leans in Kendrick’s favor. But in hip-hop, we all know… the story’s never really over. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4283338/drake-claims-umg-used-kendrick-lamar-grammy-to-defame-him/