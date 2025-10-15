Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty https://www.instagram.com/playboicarti/ Kendrick Lamar Pops Out in L.A. to Perform “Good Credit” With Playboi Carti Fans at Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour stop in Los Angeles got hit with a major surprise when Kendrick Lamar came through for an unannounced performance. The Compton legend joined Carti onstage to perform their collaboration “Good Credit,” marking one of the biggest moments of the tour so far. Carti shared on Instagram that bringing Lamar out in L.A. was “only right,” since it’s Kendrick’s home city. Earlier this year, Carti returned the favor when he joined Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour in Atlanta, performing the same track in front of a packed crowd. The song “Good Credit” appears on Carti’s latest album, Music, released in March as the follow-up to his 2020 project Whole Lotta Red. The album runs deep with 30 tracks and features heavy hitters like Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, and more. The two rappers also teamed up for two additional songs on the album, “Mojo Jojo” and “Backd00r,” but “Good Credit” has quickly become the fan favorite for live performances. This isn’t the first time Kendrick has popped out for an unexpected moment on stage this year. Back in August, he performed “Chains & Whips” with Clipse at their Los Angeles concert, calling the duo “motherf***ing legends” and showing love to his city. Kendrick is still wrapping up his Grand National Tour, which continues in December with final shows in Melbourne and Sydney. Meanwhile, Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour is still in full swing, moving from coast to coast across the U.S. The run will end in December with a final show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena — a fitting homecoming for the Atlanta rapper who continues to blur the lines between rage rap, rock energy, and high art. From L.A. to Atlanta, this latest link-up proves what fans already know — when two of hip-hop’s most creative forces share a stage, it’s not just a performance. It’s a moment. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4271612/playboi-carti-i-am-music-tonight/