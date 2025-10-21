Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called just before 5:45 a.m. to the 4100 block of E. Tabor Street, near Raymond Street and I-65, on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The woman was able to direct officers to an alley behind the residence, where they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said the situation is deeply troubling for the tight-knit neighborhood. “This is a very tight-knit community. This has got to be very scary, very tragic,” Thompson said. “I can only imagine what this is like. I know the Southeast District commander, and I know how prideful he is of how close this community is. This is very touching.” Thompson urged community members to come forward with any information that may help the investigation. “If you’ve got surveillance footage, check your alleyway cameras. Check anything you can,” he said. “You can remain 100% anonymous and call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.” According to police, the injured woman initially went down the street seeking help, prompting the initial 911 call that led officers to the area. Investigators are also looking into the history of the home where the shooting occurred. “Was this house an anomaly on this street? Was there some type of criminal activity afoot?” Thompson said. “That’s something detectives are going to continue to look into.” Thompson said it’s crucial for community members to take a stand. “When that neighbor comes forward and says, ‘I know something. I’m tired of this type of activity happening in my home. I want something done. I’m going to stand up’ — this is why they have to do that. This is the time.” Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Indy Shooting was originally published on wibc.com