Source: Jamie Foxx Stands Up for GloRilla After Onstage Incident at His Halloween Party Jamie Foxx had GloRilla’s back this weekend after things got a little too wild at his annual Halloween bash. The Oscar-winning star was hosting SKVLK Fest, a private Halloween event at his Southern California home, when someone in the crowd threw an object—reportedly a bottle—toward GloRilla while she was performing. The exclusive party, open only to ages 14 to 22, was organized by Foxx and his daughter Anelise, who’s now 17. GloRilla, 26, hit the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, but the fun took a turn when a concertgoer tossed something in her direction. In videos circulating online, GloRilla didn’t hold back, snapping at the crowd: “I don’t care how young you is, you can get your ass beat.” That’s when Jamie Foxx jumped in to defend her, visibly frustrated by the disrespectful move. “Who did it? Why would you do some sht like that, goofy ass na? Why?” Foxx said, addressing the crowd. “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free! Y’all don’t deserve this, bro. I’m so disappointed. I love y’all, but hate whoever that was. F*ed the party up.” He added, “You throw some sh*t—in my house? Nah, man. That ain’t cool. Should we just pull the plug?” Thankfully, the energy bounced back. GloRilla returned to finish her set, performing crowd favorites like “TGIF” and “Yeah Glo!” Other performers spotted at the event included Tyga, Leon Thomas, and YK Osiris. Despite the brief chaos, Foxx still showed love to his daughter for pulling off another successful event. He later shared on Instagram Looks like the Foxx family Halloween tradition is only getting bigger each year—just, you know, keep the bottles on the table next time. 👻💯