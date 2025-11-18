Source: John Nacion / Getty https://www.instagram.com/badgalriri/ Rihanna Just Made History—Again: First Black Woman to Build Two Billion-Dollar Brands Rihanna didn’t just break into the beauty and fashion world—she walked in, shut the door behind her, and rewrote the rules. Today, she officially becomes the first Black woman in history to build two separate billion-dollar brands, with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty now worth a combined $3 billion-plus. That’s not just success—that’s legacy. When Fenty Beauty launched in 2017, the industry felt the shift instantly. For years, Black and brown people were left digging through makeup aisles full of “nude” shades that were never nude for us. Rihanna saw the gap—and filled it with 40 foundation shades out the gate. The impact was seismic. Partnering with LVMH’s Kendo division and backed by a $10 million investment, she debuted Fenty Beauty in 150 countries on day one. The world was ready. Within its first month, Fenty Beauty was outpacing Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Benefit—everybody. YouTube videos about the brand hit over 132 million views. In 40 days, sales crossed $100 million. By the end of 2018, the brand was pulling in over $570 million in revenue. By 2021, Fenty Beauty’s value soared to nearly $3 billion, officially pushing Rihanna into billionaire territory thanks to her 50% stake. And when she applied some Fenty powder during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show? That one moment alone generated $5.6 million in earned media within half a day. Talk about product placement. But Rihanna wasn’t done. In 2018, she went two-for-two and birthed Savage X Fenty, a lingerie line built on the idea that everybody—every size, every shade—deserves to feel sexy. She partnered with TechStyle Fashion Group, dropped the first promo entirely through her own Instagram, and by the time the site went live, the internet was already waiting. The first collection sold out in under a month. Savage X Fenty hit New York Fashion Week the same year, earning praise for showcasing bodies the runway usually ignores. By 2020, Fast Company named it one of the most influential style brands in the game. Rihanna owns 30% of the company, now valued around $1 billion, giving her a personal stake of roughly $300 million. Put both brands together, and Rihanna’s empire is valued at over $3 billion, with her personal stake estimated at $1.7 billion. She earns anywhere from $40 million to $80 million a year from her beauty and fashion ventures alone. And she’s not easing up. With Fenty Skin, Fenty Hair, and a return to the public eye after welcoming her third child with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna continues to expand her influence. She also recently became the most-streamed Black female artist on Spotify, adding yet another crown to her collection. From music icon to beauty mogul to billionaire trailblazer, Rihanna is proving—over and over—that Black women don’t just participate in the culture. We lead it. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4376791/asap-rocky-is-not-dropping-dont-be-dumbor-is-he/