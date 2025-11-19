Source: Ian Maule / Getty https://www.instagram.com/bryanmichaelcox/ Usher Takes Producer Bryan-Michael Cox to Court Over $1.7M Restaurant Loan That Went Left Usher is taking one of his closest longtime collaborators to court—and the situation is messy. The R&B superstar has filed a lawsuit against award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox, along with entertainment lawyer Alcide Honoré and industry vets Keith Thomas and Charles Hughes, over a business deal that never saw the light of day. According to legal documents filed on November 14, the whole situation started back in early 2024 when Cox approached Usher with an opportunity. Cox—who helped craft some of Usher’s biggest classics like “U Got It Bad” and “Burn”—pitched him on investing in a new Atlanta restaurant and lounge called Homage ATL. The spot was supposed to be a high-end, Black-owned space celebrating culture, music, and community in the heart of the city. Usher wasn’t interested in becoming an investor, but because of his long personal and professional history with Cox, he agreed to help by loaning the group $1.7 million. He wired the money in January with the understanding that the team would secure a location for the restaurant and move forward with development. Months passed—and nothing happened. By the summer, Usher noticed that the property for the restaurant still hadn’t been purchased. That’s when he pressed the group about returning the money. According to the lawsuit, the team did send him back $1 million in August, but the remaining $700,000 never came. That’s when things got even more questionable. Usher says Honoré told him the money wasn’t easy to return because it had been used for “other purposes.” What those “other purposes” were, Usher claims he still hasn’t been told. No receipts. No explanation. No communication that made sense of why such a large chunk of the loan was apparently gone. Now, the singer is suing the group for $4.9 million in damages—essentially $700,000 for each claim in the suit. Usher’s stance is simple: he trusted people he’s worked with and known for years, and they did not hold up their end of the agreement. The lawsuit comes at a time when Usher has been more visible than ever—fresh off a massive Vegas residency, a Super Bowl halftime show, and a string of viral, fan-favorite moments. And though he recently told TMZ he’s focusing on expanding his brand (even hinting at a clothing line), he’s clearly taking time to deal with a business situation he feels crossed the line. The situation also raises broader conversations that many in our community understand too well—mixing business with friendships, navigating trust, and trying to build Black-owned ventures while avoiding messy financial fallout. For now, the ball is in the court’s hands. But one thing is clear: Usher wants his money back—and an explanation for how it vanished in the first place. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/playlist/top-usher-collabs-that-prove-hes-an-rb-goat/