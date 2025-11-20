Source: Paras Griffin / Getty https://www.instagram.com/glorillapimp/ GloRilla Says Her R&B Era Is Loading — But Trust, She Been Had Range GloRilla is switching things up, and the girls are here for it. The Memphis breakout star, best known for her gritty voice and unapologetic, from-the-block delivery, just revealed that she’s stepping into a whole new lane: a full R&B album. Yup — Big Glo is ready to tap into her soft side. The announcement came straight from her Twitter fingers, and even though she didn’t drop details like a release date or track list, the news alone had fans lighting up the timeline. But here’s the thing: this move really isn’t as left-field as it seems. GloRilla may be stamped as a Hip-Hop heavyweight, but she’s been quietly playing with R&B textures for a minute now. Take her 2024 hit “I LUV HER” with T-Pain. The record blends that classic early-2000s R&B shimmer with Glo’s signature attitude, creating something catchy enough for radio but still raw enough for her day-one fans. Then there’s “Xmas Time” with Kehlani — a softer, more melodic look for Glo, where she floats over a warm holiday groove without losing that Memphis edge. And if you dig deeper into her catalog, the R&B breadcrumbs have been there all along. Tracks like “Typa,” “Queen of Memphis,” “No More Love,” and “Out Loud Thinking” showed early flashes of vulnerability, melody, and storytelling. They weren’t full-on R&B moments, but they proved GloRilla could switch pockets anytime she wanted. Most recently, she popped up on Summer Walker’s new album “Finally Over It” with the upbeat track “Baller.” It’s another example of Glo being able to jump into smoother sonic spaces without losing her authenticity. Fans also can’t help but notice the timing. GloRilla is publicly boo’d up now with NBA star Brandon Ingram, and love will absolutely have you creating a different kind of music. Whether she’s about to drop slow jams, toxic anthems, or soft-girl confessions, folks are curious to hear how romance influences her pen. Right now, all we know is that GloRilla’s R&B era is officially on the way — and instead of questioning it, fans are celebrating the versatility. Hip-Hop has always made room for women to be both hard and heartfelt, and Big Glo stepping into that duality feels right on time. Whenever she decides to share more, the internet will definitely be tuned in. But until then, one thing is clear: Glo isn’t new to this melodic lane. She’s just ready to let that side shine a little louder. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4340155/soft-life-begins-glorilla-brandon-ingram-hit-us-with-a-hard-launch/