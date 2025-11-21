https://www.instagram.com/prasmichel/ Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets 14 Years for Illegal Donations & Foreign Influence Case Pras Michel, one-third of the legendary Fugees, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in federal prison, marking a dramatic fall for an artist who once helped shape hip-hop and R&B in the ’90s. Michel, now 53, was convicted of taking part in a complicated foreign influence scheme tied to both the Obama administration in 2012 and the Trump administration in 2018. The sentence was handed down in Washington, D.C., by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly. Along with the prison term, Michel will also serve three years of probation and has been ordered to forfeit $64 million connected to the scheme. Michel was found guilty back in April 2023 on 10 federal charges, including campaign finance violations, witness tampering, and illegal lobbying. Prosecutors say he played a key role in secretly funneling foreign money into Barack Obama’s re-election campaign. According to the Justice Department, Michel received $120 million from Malaysian billionaire Low Taek Jho—better known as Jho Low—who has been accused of orchestrating one of the biggest global financial frauds in history. Instead of donating the money directly, prosecutors say Michel spread the funds through a network of roughly 20 straw donors, who then gave the money to the Obama campaign as if it were their own. Later, in 2018, Michel allegedly tried to influence the Trump administration to shut down an investigation into Low, and pushed for the return of a Chinese dissident the U.S. was sheltering. The Justice Department emphasized the seriousness of Michel’s actions, saying in its sentencing memo that he “tampered with witnesses and then perjured himself at trial,” adding that his punishment should match “the magnitude of his greed.” Michel’s legal team, however, argued that the sentence was unfair. His attorney, Peter Zeidenberg, said the evidence didn’t support the conviction and noted that prosecutors were pushing for an unusually harsh penalty. Michel’s team had recommended just three years. They also confirmed that Michel plans to appeal. For many fans, the news hits especially hard given Michel’s place in hip-hop history. As a founding member of the Fugees alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Michel helped create classics like “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and their wildly successful remake of “Killing Me Softly.” After the group disbanded in 1998, all three members branched into solo careers that cemented their legacy in Black music. Erica Dumas, speaking on Michel’s behalf, reminded supporters that this chapter doesn’t define him. “This is not the end of his story,” she said. “He appreciates the outpouring of support as he approaches the next chapter.” Still, the case raises major questions about celebrity, global money, and political power—and how even beloved cultural figures can find themselves entangled in high-stakes international schemes with life-changing consequences. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4339155/pras-michels-sentencing-for-conspiracy-postoned-for-colon-cancer-surgery/