Source: Reach Media / Radio One Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “What’s Trending” with the kind of raw honesty and humor our community relies on. From international dangers to domestic drama with a million-dollar price tag, the segment highlighted issues hitting close to home and across the globe. Black Women Being Targted in Dubai A disturbing BBC documentary exposes a terrifying scheme in Dubai where Black women are being targeted. Lured by promises of a lavish lifestyle and financial security, these women are flown into the city only to find themselves trapped in a world of prostitution and abuse. Sanders detailed harrowing accounts of wealthy men paying for degrading and dangerous acts. The situation has taken a deadly turn, with two mysterious deaths already linked to the scheme, including one woman who was found at the bottom of a high-rise building. ✕ READ MORE STORIES ON THEDLHUGHLEYSHOW.COM: • Usher & Big Sean Partner Up, Donating $1 Million To Detroit’s Boys & Girls Club• BET Media Group President & CEO Scott Mills Vacating Post• GloRilla Says She Was Cappin’ About Dropping An R&B Album A “Side Chick” Ordered to Pay Wife for Destroying a Marriage A North Carolina woman has been ordered by a jury to pay $1.75 million for her role in destroying a marriage. Found liable as the “side chick” who ultimately married the husband, she became the target of a successful lawsuit from the jilted ex-wife. This case, along with a similar lawsuit involving a former Philadelphia Eagles player sued for cheating with another man’s wife, highlights the ongoing impact of the “alienation of affection” law, which still exists in a handful of states. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Submit What’s Trending: Dubai Dangers for Black Women and Costly Affairs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com