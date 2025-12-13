Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a driver of a pickup truck hitting one of their troopers. ISP said troopers were on I-465 on Indy’s northeast side early Saturday morning at the scene of two crashes involving a semi and a car. A trooper was sitting in their cruiser when a pickup truck rear ended them. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near the Allisonville Road exit. State police said the trooper was taken to a hospital for lacerations to the head and arm. They also believe the driver of the truck was drunk when he crashed into the cruiser. All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-465 were shutdown for several hours to clean up the area. ISP: Drunk Driver Injures Trooper in Crash on I-465 was originally published on wibc.com