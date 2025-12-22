Source: OLIVIER TOURON / Getty https://www.instagram.com/realdonaldtrump/ Nicki Minaj surprised a lot of people this weekend when she showed up at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, a conservative political conference typically associated with right-wing activists and MAGA politics. She appeared onstage alongside Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the organization’s current CEO. The two walked out holding hands as Minaj’s hit song “Super Bass” played, drawing cheers from the crowd. Once seated, Minaj took part in a Q&A that quickly turned political. She openly praised President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, telling the audience she admired them both. “I love both of them,” she said, adding that she feels they are relatable and connected to everyday people. According to Minaj, Trump and Vance haven’t “lost touch” with Americans across class and age lines, and she said they make her feel proud to be American. A major focus of the conversation was Minaj’s recent social media attacks on California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is widely viewed as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2028. Erika Kirk prompted Minaj to read some of her tweets aloud, describing them as “funny” and “amazing.” One tweet criticized Newsom for supporting transgender children, with Minaj arguing that leaders should focus on raising “healthy, safe, happy kids.” Her comments drew applause from the conservative crowd. Minaj escalated her criticism when asked what she would say directly to Newsom. Echoing language often used by Trump, she referred to him as “Newscum” and warned him to “tread lightly,” framing her remarks as a tough, combative response to Democratic leadership. For context, Newsom has publicly said he supports transgender people and has pointed to his record of signing pro-LGBTQ legislation. While he has expressed concern about fairness in sports, he maintains that supporting trans rights and discussing athletic competition are not mutually exclusive positions. Minaj’s appearance fits into a broader pattern of her recent political activity. She has reposted pro-Trump content on social media, including posts featuring Trump alongside Elon Musk and videos highlighting Trump’s accomplishments during his second term. Vice President Vance has also publicly shown support for Minaj, even weighing in on her long-running feud with Cardi B by posting “Nicki > Cardi” on social media earlier this month. The moment has sparked debate online, especially among Black fans who see Minaj’s alignment with conservative politics as surprising or troubling. For others, it reflects a growing trend of celebrities stepping outside traditional political expectations and embracing controversial alliances. Whether seen as bold, confusing, or disappointing, Nicki Minaj’s appearance at AmericaFest made one thing clear: she’s no longer keeping her political views quiet—and she’s willing to stand on them, regardless of who’s watching. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4374745/nicki-minaj-gets-political-trump-praise-creates-an-internal-barb-war/