Claressa Shields is getting her flowers while she's still in her prime. The Flint, Michigan native and one of the most accomplished boxers in history has officially been inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, a major honor that recognizes her legendary amateur career. What makes the moment even more remarkable is that Shields is still actively competing at the highest level of the sport—and preparing for another major fight. Shields made history long before turning pro. As an amateur, she won two Olympic gold medals and dominated nearly everyone who stepped in the ring with her. Across her amateur career, she suffered just one loss, establishing herself early as a once-in-a-generation talent. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame based solely on those amateur achievements is something Shields says still feels surreal. "To be named a Hall of Famer before I even fully stepped into my professional journey is incredible," Shields shared. "It's an honor I truly appreciate." Those early years shaped everything that followed. Her discipline, confidence, and refusal to back down became trademarks—qualities that carried seamlessly into her professional career. Since turning pro, Shields has continued to elevate women's boxing, collecting world titles across multiple weight classes and headlining major events. Michigan has remained central to her story. Shields has consistently brought big fights back home, especially to Detroit, where she's built a loyal and vocal fan base. Fighting in her home state isn't just about convenience—it's personal. "The support I get here is amazing," Shields said. "I keep selling out arenas because of the love." Now, as she celebrates her Hall of Fame induction, Shields is also locked in on what's next: a highly anticipated rematch against Franchón Crews-Dezurn. The fight is set for February 22 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with multiple titles on the line. Shields expects nothing less than a war. "This fight is going to be intense," she said. "All the belts are on the line. It's going to be a fire fight." For Shields, representing Flint and Detroit goes beyond geography—it's about legacy. She often speaks on the pride she feels carrying her cities with her into every ring she enters, especially in a sports town like Detroit that lives and breathes competition. "Detroit is the center of everything," Shields explained. "The energy here keeps me motivated." Being inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame while still actively chasing championships is a rare moment, even for elite athletes. Shields sees it as validation not only of what she's accomplished, but of the impact she's had on boxing as a whole. "Winning a world championship is amazing," she said. "But being recognized as a Hall of Famer? That hits different." Claressa Shields isn't finished writing her story—but Michigan has already etched her name into history.