Colts Retain Ballard and Steichen for 2026 Season The Indianapolis Colts have officially confirmed that head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard will remain with the team for the 2026 season. This announcement comes after a rollercoaster 2025 campaign that saw the Colts start 7-1 before ending with a stunning seven-game losing streak. They finished the season 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Chris Ballard, who has served as GM since 2017, continues to have the confidence of team owner Jim Irsay. Shane Steichen, in just his second season as head coach, will have another year to try to right the ship after one of the most dramatic collapses in franchise history. Despite growing frustration from fans, the Colts are opting for continuity over major changes in leadership. Whether that pays off in 2026 remains to be seen. Justin Casterline Source: WTHR Clear Path and U.S. 31 Construction Projects Near Completion If you drive around Indianapolis regularly, you have probably noticed fewer cones and more open lanes. That is because the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Clear Path 465 project is 80 percent complete. Most new bridges are now open, and the project is on pace to wrap up by the end of summer. The focus is on the I-69 and I-465 interchange, which is the second busiest in the state. Once finished, drivers should expect a smoother commute, although major detours are not expected to return. Meanwhile, INDOT is also finalizing updates to U.S. 31 in Hamilton County. Crews are working to improve safety and ease congestion near busy intersections. That project should be complete in 2026 as well. Drivers are reminded to stay cautious, watch for signage, and plan alternate routes when necessary. INDOT Source: WTHR January Sales Tips from Consumer Reports January might be a slow time for shopping, but if you know where to look, you can still come up on a few deals. According to Consumer Reports, the best time to buy large home appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, and dryers is during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. These sales can bring major discounts to items that rarely go on sale the rest of the year. It is also a good month for bedding and mattresses, with stores offering clearance prices to make room for new inventory. If you are thinking about upgrading your sleep situation, now is the time. Finally, retailers typically slash prices on fitness trackers, equipment, and wellness gear to capitalize on New Year’s resolutions. Whether you are organizing your home or your health, you can save a few coins if you time it right. Source: WISH-TV