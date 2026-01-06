Netflix is officially bringing back the legendary talent competition Star Search, and the new version is getting a very modern makeover — starting with its judging panel. Country hitmaker Jelly Roll, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, and author and media personality Chrissy Teigen will serve as judges on the upcoming revival. Each brings a different perspective to the table, blending music, acting, and pop-culture influence. The series will premiere live on January 20, hosted by Anthony Anderson, with new episodes airing Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the show will feature performers competing across multiple categories — all with the chance to win over audiences through real-time global voting. Originally a launching pad for major stars, Star Search is aiming to introduce the next generation of talent — this time with the power of streaming and live audience participation. Between Jelly Roll’s real-world music success, Gellar’s Hollywood experience, and Teigen’s cultural influence, this judging panel is already sparking buzz. Consider this one officially on our watch list.