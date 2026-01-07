Martin University Moves Toward Closure Martin University is preparing to shut down operations. A school representative told WRTV that the board of trustees voted to liquidate certain assets. In a letter published in the Indianapolis Recorder on December 30, the board pointed to low enrollment, rising costs, and long-standing debt. These challenges have left the school without enough cash to keep going. The board emphasized that even though operations are ending, they are still open to support. Financial help and new student interest could change the path forward, but only if those efforts align with fiduciary duties. Martin University, founded to serve adult learners and underserved communities, has been a vital part of Indianapolis education for decades. Its potential closure marks the end of an era and raises concerns about the future of accessible higher education in the city. Lawmakers Target County-Level Elections A new proposal at the Indiana Statehouse could change how local government works. House Joint Resolution No. 2 aims to eliminate elections for more than 460 county positions. These roles include county auditors, treasurers, and coroners. If passed, the measure would shift their responsibilities to a single county executive, possibly a mayor. Supporters claim the change would improve efficiency. However, critics believe it would reduce transparency and take power away from voters. Marion County Coroner Alfarena McGinty voiced strong concerns about giving one person too much responsibility. The resolution has sparked debate across the state. Members of the Association of Indiana Counties are questioning whether this change is necessary and what it could mean for public accountability. Pacers Struggle to Deliver Carlisle’s Milestone Win Rick Carlisle is still waiting to reach a major career milestone. The Indiana Pacers have now lost 13 straight games, keeping Carlisle from earning his 1,000th win as a head coach. The losing streak began on December 8 and has exposed weaknesses on both ends of the court. Despite the frustration, hope remains. Tyrese Haliburton is expected to return soon. The Pacers also have a shot at a top pick in the next NBA Draft. Carlisle’s experience, combined with young talent on the roster, could help the team turn things around in the near future. For now, fans are eager to see Indiana break the slump and finally secure that long-awaited win. Sources: • WRTV – Martin University Closure • WTHR – County Elections Proposal • HITC – Rick Carlisle Milestone Delay