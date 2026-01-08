Source: Mike epps Talent Search / Mike epps Talent Search Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest Mike Epps is bringing the We Them Ones Comedy Tour to Indianapolis — and this time, local comedians get a shot at the spotlight. HOT 100.9 is launching the We Them Ones Comedy Search, giving Indianapolis talent the opportunity to open for one of the biggest names in comedy. This is your chance to represent your city, showcase your skills, and perform on a major stage. Beginning January 12, comedians are invited to submit a one-minute comedy clip for consideration. One standout performer will be selected for the opportunity to open during the We Them Ones Comedy Tour stop in Indianapolis. Submissions Open: January 12 Submission Deadline: January 23 Who Can Enter: Indianapolis-area comedians Prize: Opportunity to open for Mike Epps