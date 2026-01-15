Source: James Klug / Getty R&B Performance Video Series That Are Defining the Culture Performance video platforms have become the new stages of music culture. From freestyles to stripped-down live sessions, these series allow artists to prove their talent without filters, effects, or distractions. Whether it’s raw bars, soulful vocals, or intimate reinterpretations, these platforms now shape careers, break artists, and preserve authenticity. Below are the Top 20 R&B Performance Series that continue to define the culture. NPR Tiny Desk Concerts COLORS Studios Vevo DSCVR / Vevo Live R&B Sessions Spotify Singles Apple Music Live R&B Sessions Audiomack Live R&B BET Soul Sessions Genius Live Sessions Mahogany Sessions Soundcheck by Amazon Music Tiny Desk Home Concerts The Terrell Show Performances KEXP Live Sessions NPR World Cafe MTV Push Live The Fader Fort Sessions Billboard Live Sessions COLORS A COLORS SHOW Soul Edition Why they matter: R&B performance platforms highlight vulnerability, vocal ability, and emotional storytelling. These spaces allow artists to connect deeply with audiences beyond commercial production. RELATED: Michael Jackson Scores A Bestseller In America — Even As Sales Fall