Source: Taylor Hill / Getty This spring, rapper A$AP Rocky will kick off his world tour for his newest album, Don’t Be Dumb, his first studio album in eight years. The world tour is set to launch on May 27 in Chicago. The 42-date tour will travel across North America and Europe before ending in Paris in September 30. The North American leg will run in spots including Toronto, Montreal, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas and more. The general sale for tickets will go live next week on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Pre-sale access will be available from Jan. 23 on A$AP Rocky’s website. The tour announcement comes on the heels of Don’t Be Dumb‘s release this past Friday. Fans got to see a glimpse of the live version of the album as Rocky was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. A$AP Rocky 2026 North American Don’t Be Dumb Tour Dates May 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena May 31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena June 1 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre June 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena June 7 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball June 8 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena June 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center June 14 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center June 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center June 19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center June 20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center June 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center June 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum June 30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena July 01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena July 03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place July 04 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome July 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena July 11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center