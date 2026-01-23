Source: Prince Williams / Getty https://www.instagram.com/treysongz/ Trey Songz Is Suing Kansas City Police Over Playoff Game Arrest—and the Story Still Hits a Nerve R&B singer Trey Songz is revisiting a moment that many Black folks know all too well: being treated like the problem instead of being protected. The artist has officially filed a lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department over his arrest at a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game back in January 2021—an incident that sparked national debate when video footage went viral. He says he was simply sitting in his assigned seat when nearby fans began heckling him because of his celebrity status. What started as trash talk allegedly turned into threats and aggressive behavior, with intoxicated fans escalating the situation. According to the lawsuit, Trey was attending the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Trey claims that instead of de-escalating things or protecting him, stadium security and police officers showed up and treated him as the threat. Video from the incident—widely shared at the time—shows a physical confrontation between Trey and a police officer, which ended with the singer being restrained, arrested, and taken to jail. https://youtu.be/CYPCxj_MLtM?si=whRlzu9yVHRAR5jI In the lawsuit, Trey alleges that officers failed to shield him from hostile fans and instead used excessive force. He says he was physically assaulted, wrongfully arrested, handcuffed, and detained, despite being the one who called attention to the harassment in the first place. Many viewers at the time questioned why the situation escalated so quickly—and why the famous Black man was the only one who ended up in cuffs. Trey was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. However, all charges were eventually dismissed. Even so, he says the damage had already been done. In his filing, he claims the arrest caused him physical injuries, emotional distress, harm to his reputation, and financial losses tied to his career. Now, five years later, Trey is seeking accountability. While he hasn’t specified an exact dollar amount, he is asking for damages related to the alleged misconduct and excessive force by Kansas City police. Kansas City PD has responded with a brief statement, saying they typically do not comment on pending litigation to ensure fairness for all parties involved. They added that any previous statements made during earlier reporting are available, but they have nothing further to share at this time. For many in the Black community, this case feels familiar—not just because of who Trey Songz is, but because of what it represents. A Black man saying he felt unsafe, asked for help, and ended up criminalized anyway. Whether the lawsuit succeeds or not, the conversation it reopens is one that hasn’t gone away. And for Trey, this isn’t just about a playoff game—it’s about pushing back on a system he says failed him when it mattered most. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4317099/trey-songz-accused-of-putting-hands-on-photographer-cops-investigating/