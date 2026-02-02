Source: Getty The 68th annual Grammys red carpet is officially underway at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, and some of your faves are already emerging as stunning style standouts. Seen on the scene was Coco Jones, who looked bangin’ in beige Kristina Kharlashkina… Source: Amy Sussman / Getty as well as Tyla, who stepped out in a Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2013 ready-to-wear look. Source: John Shearer / Getty Fresh off a major milestone, Shaboozey arrived wearing Ralph Lauren and Bode following his first-ever Grammy win earlier in the day. Source: Amy Sussman / Getty During the Premiere Ceremony, he picked up Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Jelly Roll for their collaboration “Amen,” before heading into the main ceremony celebrations. Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty As for Destiny’s Child chanteuse-turned-Broadway baddie Michelle Williams, she wore black-and-gold Jean-Louis Sabaji Fall/Winter 2024–25. Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Another standout in black was Kehlani, who wowed in Valdrin Sahiti Fall/Winter 2025 couture. Source: Amy Sussman / Getty As for Ari Lennox, she turned heads in a custom Valdrin Sahiti gown styled by Jeremy Haynes. Source: Lester Cohen / Getty Easily one of the night’s biggest style standouts was Queen Latifah, who was styled by iconic stylist duo Wayman & Micah and accessorized in bold, sculptural jewelry by award-winning designer Alexis Bittar. Source: Amy Sussman / Getty An official press release reports that her look featured the designer’s Brut Mosaic Collar, Solanales Crystal Woven Collar, Lucite Brutalist Ripple Clip Earrings, Solanales Crystal Orbiting Ring, Solanales Crystal Coiled Pebble Ring, and Brut Gold Embossed Cuffs. See more looks on the flip! Virginia Beach was well represented at the 2026 Grammys. The Clipse and Pharrell hit the red carpet in ’80s-style pale pink suits. Also seen on the scene was double Grammy winner Doechii. Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty The Alligator Princess wore a custom Roberto Cavalli gown with an extravagant train after racking up another Grammy, this time for Best Music Video for “Anxiety.” Source: John Shearer / Getty The post Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 Grammys? appeared first on Bossip.