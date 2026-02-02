The Grammy Awards always bring unforgettable moments — and this year was no exception. From emotional speeches to career-defining wins, here are a few of my personal highlights from music’s biggest night. ⭐ Jelly Roll’s Speech That Had Us All Feeling Something Jelly Roll delivered one of the most powerful moments of the night with a speech that was honest, vulnerable, and deeply human. It was a reminder that music isn’t just about charts — it’s about connection, growth, and second chances. 👗 Kelsea Ballerini’s Show-Stopping Gown Kelsea Ballerini absolutely owned the red carpet. Her gown was timeless, confident, and effortlessly cool — a perfect reflection of where she is right now as both an artist and a woman. 🤠 Lainey Wilson Being… Lainey From the fashion to the attitude to the presence, Lainey Wilson proved once again that she’s not just having a moment — she is the moment. Everything she touched at the Grammys felt authentic and unmistakably Lainey. 🏆 Zach Top’s First-Ever Grammy Win One of the biggest country wins of the night went to Zach Top, who took home his first Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album. A huge milestone for an artist who’s keeping classic country sounds alive — and doing it incredibly well. 🎶 Justin Bieber’s Raw, Stripped-Down Performance No flashy production, no distractions — just Justin Bieber and a deeply emotional, stripped-back performance that reminded everyone why his voice still hits so hard. 🌟 Olivia Dean Wins Best New Artist One of the most exciting wins of the night went to Olivia Dean, who took home Best New Artist. Soulful, fresh, and authentic — this feels like just the beginning of something special.