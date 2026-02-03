Fast-food lovers and curious eaters alike — McDonald’s is upping the Valentine’s Day game with a limited-edition culinary twist. In a playful nod to a viral internet trend, McDonald’s is offering free McNugget Caviar kits on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. ET, exclusively through McNuggetCaviar.com — but only while supplies last. The kits are part of a collaboration with Paramount Caviar and include: • A 1-ounce tin of premium Baerii sturgeon caviar, playfully rebranded as McNugget Caviar • A $25 McDonald’s Arch Card to purchase classic Chicken McNuggets • Crème fraîche for topping • A mother-of-pearl caviar spoon to complete the experience McDonald’s says the idea is a “true match made in heaven” — bringing together the crispy goodness of their iconic nuggets with the salty, savory pearls of high-end caviar just in time for Valentine’s Day. The concept reflects a growing trend of brands turning internet food moments into real-world offerings. The caviar pairing originally gained buzz online — with fans and even celebrities like Rihanna showcasing nuggets with caviar — and McDonald’s is leaning into that energy for a fun, shareable promotion. Important details: • Kits drop only online — they won’t be available in McDonald’s restaurants. • The giveaway begins Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. ET at McNuggetCaviar.com. • Supplies are limited and expected to disappear fast. Whether you’re grabbing one for your Valentine, your bestie, or just because… these McNugget Caviar kits are one of the most talked-about fast-food promotions of the season.