Source: Getty Images For centuries, Black innovation has powered daily life in ways that rarely receive the credit they deserve. Not because the work wasn’t groundbreaking, but because history has a habit of separating brilliance from the people who produced it. As Urban One celebrates 100 Years of Black History, it’s worth stopping to acknowledge how many of the tools, systems, and conveniences we rely on every single day trace back to African-American inventors whose names were often left out of the mainstream narrative. RELATED: Black History in Music: 25 Hip-Hop Songs That Represent Black History From how we commute and communicate to how we cook, clean, and cool our homes, Black ingenuity has been quite literally embedded into the infrastructure of modern life. Some of these inventions were improvements on existing ideas. Others were solutions born out of necessity, creativity, and an insistence on making everyday life safer, easier, and more efficient. Here are 26 Black inventions that quietly run the world and the inventors behind them: 1. Fountain Pen — William B. Purvis Born: August 23, 1838 Died: August 10, 1914 Invented: 1890 Purvis improved the fountain pen by creating a self-filling ink tube system, making writing cleaner, more reliable, and accessible at a time when penmanship was central to education and business. 2. GPS Technology — Dr. Gladys West Born: October 27, 1930 Died: January 17, 2026 Developed: 1970s–1980s Dr. West’s mathematical modeling of the Earth’s shape became the foundation for modern GPS systems. 3. Refrigerator (Improved Icebox Design) — John Standard Born/Died: Born 1868 Invented: 1891 Standard patented an improved icebox design that allowed food to be preserved longer, making early refrigeration more practical for households. 4. Traffic Signal — Garrett Morgan Born: March 4, 1877 Died: July 27, 1963 Invented: 1923 Morgan’s traffic signal introduced a cautionary third position, helping reduce accidents at busy intersections. 5. Peanut Products & Agricultural Innovation — George Washington Carver Born: c. 1864 Died: January 5, 1943 Developed: Early 1900s While Carver did not invent peanut butter, his groundbreaking agricultural research popularized peanuts and introduced hundreds of practical uses that transformed Southern farming. 6. Air Conditioning & Refrigerated Transport — Frederick McKinley Jones Born: May 17, 1893 Died: February 21, 1961 Invented: 1930s–1940s Jones’ refrigeration systems made it possible to safely transport food, medicine, and blood supplies. 7. Fire Escape Ladder — Joseph W. Winters Born: 1816 Died: November 7, 1916 Invented: 1878 Winters’ fire escape ladder improved emergency exits for buildings, saving lives during urban fires. 8. Railway Communication Systems — Granville T. Woods Born: April 23, 1856 Died: January 30, 1910 Invented: Late 1800s Known as the “Black Edison,” Woods developed electrical and communication systems that made trains safer and more efficient. 9. Bottle Caps — A.E. Long & A.A. Jones Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: 1898 Their bottle cap design improved the sealing and preservation of beverages and food products. 10. Improved Toilet (Commode) — Thomas Elkins Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: 1872 Elkins designed an improved sanitary commode, enhancing hygiene and waste management. 11. Ironing Board — Sarah Boone Born: 1832 Died: 1904 Invented: 1887 Boone’s ironing board design was narrower and curved, making it easier to press women’s garments. 12. Lawn Mower — John A. Burr Born: Dates unknown Died: 1906 Invented: 1899 Burr improved rotary blade designs, allowing lawn mowers to cut grass more efficiently. 13. Envelope Seal — F.W. Leslie Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: Late 1800s Leslie developed an improved envelope sealing method, advancing mail security. 14. Pencil Sharpener — John L. Love Born/Died: 1889/1931 Invented: 1897 Love’s handheld sharpener became a staple in classrooms and offices. 15. Pressure Cooker — Maurice W. Lee Born/Died: 1910/2004 Invented: Early 1900s Lee’s pressure cooking design made food preparation faster and more energy-efficient. 16. Fire Extinguisher — Thomas J. Marshall Born/Died: Died 1927 Invented: 1872 Marshall developed an early fire extinguisher system, advancing fire safety practices. 17. Elevator Door System — Alexander Miles Born: 1838 Died: 1918 Invented: 1887 Miles’ automatic elevator doors helped prevent serious injuries and deaths. 18. Lawn Sprinkler — Joseph H. Smith Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: 1897 Smith’s sprinkler system improved irrigation and lawn care efficiency. 19. Programmable Remote Controllers — Joseph N. Jackson Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: Mid-20th century Jackson contributed to early programmable control systems used in electronics. 20. Helicopter Innovations — Paul E. Williams Born: Dates unknown Died: Dates unknown Invented: 1962 Williams contributed to helicopter design advancements used in aviation. 21. Mop — Thomas W. Stewart Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: 1893 Stewart’s mop design improved sanitation and cleaning efficiency. 22. Folding Kitchen Table — H.A. Jackson Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: Early 1900s Jackson’s folding table design maximized space and functionality in homes. 23. Guitar — Robert Flemming Jr. Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: 1886 Flemming patented a guitar design that contributed to modern instrument construction. 24. Mailbox — Philip B. Downing Born: Dates unknown Died: Dates unknown Invented: 1891 Downing’s mailbox design improved mail security and weather protection. 25. Door Knob — Osbourn Dorsey Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: 1878 Dorsey’s door knob design modernized household hardware. 26. Shoe-Lasting Machine — W.A. Deitz Born/Died: Dates unknown Invented: Early 1900s Deitz’s contribution to shoe manufacturing helped standardize footwear production. Black history is not a footnote. It’s the foundation. And, these inventions are proof that Black innovation has always been essential, even when history tries to write us out. • How Bomm Sheltuh Played A Role In J. 