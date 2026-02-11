Source: Prince Williams / Getty https://www.instagram.com/realcoleworld/ J. Cole Pulls Back Up to the HBCU Where He Sold His First CD J. Cole has always shown love to HBCUs — and this weekend, he made it personal. Fresh off the release of his long-awaited album The Fall-Off, the Fayetteville native surprised students at North Carolina A&T with an unannounced pull-up that instantly turned into a campus-wide moment. What started as a quiet Saturday night quickly became history in the making. But this wasn’t random. Earlier that evening, Cole hinted on social media that he was heading to Greensboro. He shared that the first time he ever sold physical copies of a full project on his own was during Aggie Homecoming, when he was outside selling The Come Up for $1 out of the trunk of his car. No machine. No major label push. Just hustle. So after dropping The Fall-Off, he decided to run it back — pulling up to the same HBCU campus to sell copies again, just like he did in the beginning. If you know HBCU culture, you know one thing: word spreads fast. By the time Cole touched down on campus, the energy was already building. Within minutes, thousands of students gathered just to catch a glimpse. Videos from the scene showed students packed in tight, phones out, hyped to see one of hip-hop’s biggest stars standing right there in front of them .https://youtube.com/shorts/QQS7pU41Huc?si=afDak31qfjMvtgdc There was no stage. No ticket link. No formal announcement. Just vibes and community. And that’s what made it special. At an HBCU, it doesn’t take much to turn a regular night into a memory that lives forever. Somebody tweets it. Somebody texts the group chat. Next thing you know, the whole yard is outside. For North Carolina A&T — the largest HBCU in the country — this wasn’t just about a Grammy-winning rapper pulling up. It was about legacy. It was about a Black artist who once stood in grind mode on that same campus coming back at the height of his career and saying, “I remember.” Cole has been framing The Fall-Off as a major statement — maybe even a closing chapter. So to release the album and then physically return to the place where he first bet on himself? That contrast hit different. From selling $1 CDs out the trunk…To pulling thousands of students without even trying. That’s growth. That’s consistency. That’s staying grounded. And at an HBCU, that kind of full-circle moment means something deeper. It wasn’t just promo. It was homage. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4426201/j-cole-announces-exclusive-vinyl-release-for-the-fall-off/