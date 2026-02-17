Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville Now that J. Cole’s latest album The Fall-Off is out and available for public consumption, the rapper from the Tar Heel State is ready to showcase his rumored final project on the world stage and is prepping for his first global tour since 2017’s 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour. Setting things off in his hometown of North Carolina, J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Tour will hit multiple continents, as it will begin in the United States this coming July before making its way to Europe and Africa throughout the fall and winter months of 2026. With more than 50+ shows planned in just a span of six months, 15 countries will be treated to one of America’s greatest rappers as he winds down his career and blesses the world with his swan song of a tour. You really have to wonder if Drizzy will be in attendance for Cole’s visit to Canada given Drizzy’s reaction to J. Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar in the midst of Drake’s and K. Dot’s classic rap battle. Are Drake and Cole cool again, or is Drizzy still a little salty about how things played out in 2024? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out. Tickets for the upcoming North America leg of the tour will be available Feb. 17 via an artist presale before going live Friday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. local time at thefalloff.com. Tickets for his UK, Europe and Africa dates will be going out via artist presale on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. local time before going live Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. on thefalloff.com. Check out the list of tour dates below and let us know if you’ll be trying to score some tickets in the comments section. Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum* Wed Oct 07 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena Fri Oct 9 — Zurich, CH — AG Hallenstadion Mon Oct 12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome Thu Oct 15 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena Sat Oct 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome Mon Oct 19 — London, UK — The O2 Tue Oct 20 – London, UK – The O2 Thu Oct 22 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena Sun Oct 25 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Mon Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro Wed Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live Sat Oct 31 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena Thu Nov 05 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena Sun Nov 08 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena Mon Nov 09 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena Wed Nov 11 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena Thu Nov 12 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena Wed Nov 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre Sat Nov 28 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena Tue Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena Sat Dec 05 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena Sat Dec 12 — Johannesburg, ZA — FNB Stadium