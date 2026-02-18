Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty https://www.instagram.com/bunb/ Queenie Wins: Bun B’s Wife Rings the Bell After Beating Breast Cancer It’s a victory the whole culture can celebrate. Houston legend Bun B is sharing one of the most emotional moments of his life — watching his wife, Queenie, beat stage 2 breast cancer and ring the survivor’s bell at MD Anderson Cancer Center. In a video that’s now making rounds online, Queenie stands tall in pink, surrounded by family, friends, and medical staff, as she rings the ceremonial bell signaling the end of treatment. Bun B holds her close, visibly overwhelmed with pride and gratitude. The room erupts in cheers. It’s not just a medical milestone — it’s a spiritual one. He captioned the post simply but powerfully: “We are beyond grateful and blessed. Queenie is a warrior.” Queenie was diagnosed in early 2025 after finding a lump during a routine self-exam — a reminder of how critical it is for Black women to check in with their bodies. She underwent chemotherapy and radiation, the standard treatment plan for stage 2 breast cancer. Today, she’s officially in remission. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for stage 2 breast cancer is about 93%. Queenie’s story is a testament to early detection, quality care, and faith. But her journey also highlights a deeper issue. Black women are about 30% more likely than white women to be diagnosed at later stages of breast cancer, according to CDC data. Access, systemic barriers, and delayed diagnoses continue to impact our community. By sharing their story publicly, Bun B and Queenie are helping push awareness where it’s needed most. Born Bernard James Freeman, Bun B has been a cornerstone of Southern hip-hop for decades. As one-half of UGK alongside the late Pimp C, he helped shape the culture with timeless records like “International Players Anthem.” But beyond the music, he’s always represented loyalty — to his city, his community, and especially his wife. Queenie has been by his side since 2003. Through industry highs, personal losses, and the passing of Pimp C in 2007, their marriage has stood strong for over two decades. This chapter, though, may be their greatest testimony yet. Throughout her treatment, Bun balanced touring, business ventures, and caregiving. He’s spoken about how the experience tested his faith and deepened their bond. And judging by the love flooding their comments, the culture feels like they won too. One fan summed it up best: “That’s what happens when you do good in the hood — the blessings keep coming.” Queenie ringing that bell wasn’t just about finishing treatment. It was about resilience. It was about love. It was about showing black families that early detection saves lives and that support matters. It was a reminder that even warriors need community. And today, we celebrate Queenie — survivor, wife, and living testimony. 💕 RELATED:https://hot1009.com/playlist/black-celebrity-breast-cancer-survivors-who-inspire-us-gallery/