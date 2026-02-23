Source: Michael Hickey / Getty https://www.instagram.com/50cent/ Things between T.I. and 50 Cent just went from rap beef to family business real quick. What started as talk about a possible Verzuz battle has now spiraled into something way more personal — and their kids are in it. The tension flared up after 50 posted what a lot of people felt was a disrespectful photo of Tameka “Tiny” Harris on Instagram. That didn’t sit right with her son, King Harris, who made it clear he wasn’t about to stay quiet while somebody played with his mom’s name. King jumped online and fired back hard. In his mind, there’s a line you don’t cross — and bringing someone’s mother into it is crossing it. He defended Tiny and made it known he felt 50 took things too far. The situation got even more sensitive because 50’s mother, Sabrina Jackson, passed away when he was just eight years old. 50 has spoken many times about how losing her shaped his life, his mentality, and his music. So when that topic came up, it hit a nerve for a lot of people watching from the sidelines. Now how did we even get here? This whole thing traces back to T.I. pushing for a Verzuz battle with 50. During a viral conversation with Kevin Hart, Tip called himself the “king below the Mason-Dixon line” and challenged 50 to pull up with his hits and represent New York. According to T.I., they’d already talked about doing the battle privately while both were in L.A., but when it came time to make it official, 50 backed out. From there, the back-and-forth turned messy. 50 responded by posting an old Crime Stoppers clip and courtroom footage connected to a case involving T.I.’s late friend Philant Johnson. That’s when words like “King Rat” started flying — and once accusations about street credibility enter the chat, things usually don’t cool down. T.I. clapped back, saying he had “paperwork” of his own and questioning who was really telling. At that point, the battle wasn’t about music anymore — it was about respect. Now with King stepping in to defend his mother, the beef has officially crossed into the next generation. https://youtu.be/bL-OascfvBY?si=fvqA5dpUmKaBQ5g- At the core of it, this isn’t just about Verzuz. It’s pride. It’s legacy. It’s regional respect — South versus New York. Two hip-hop heavyweights who both feel like they built something that deserves acknowledgment. The problem? When rap beef starts involving wives, mothers, and kids, it stops being entertainment and starts being personal. As of now, T.I. still says he’s ready for the Verzuz stage. 50 doesn’t seem interested. And the tension? Still very much alive. At this point, everybody watching is wondering the same thing: Is this about hits… or is it about ego? Either way, it’s bigger than music now. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4463105/ja-rule-50-cent-beef/