Source: Jordan Peck / Getty Miss Jill Scott is hitting the pavement. The Grammy-winning singer will perform 36 shows across the U.S., Europe, the U.K. and South Africa in support of her latest project, To Whom This May Concern, beginning early June. The tour opens with two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on June 4th and 5th. RELATED: Jill Scott Links Up with COLORS for ‘Don’t Play’ Live Performance The North American leg features multiple-night stops in cities including D.C., Atlanta, New York, and her stomping grounds of Philly. Scott says the performances will be designed as “residency-style” shows, giving each city and fans their own curated experience. “Creating unique experiences for people in every city is incredibly important to me,” Scott said in the press release. “Music is a conversation, and the stage is where we come together to share truth, joy, and the beauty of being alive.” TWTMBC is Jill’s sixth studio album, her first full-length release in more than a decade. The project debuted No. 4 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and includes the No. 1 R&B radio single “Pressha.” The album also features collaborations with artists such as JID, Ab-Soul, Tierra Whack and Too $hort. Artist presale tickets open March 10th at 10AM local time, with general ticket sales beginning March 11th at 10AM local time. “To Whom This May Concern” World Tour Dates U.S. Tour Dates Jun 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium Jun 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium Jun 11 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor Jun 13 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor Jun 14 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor Jun 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Jun 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center Jul 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta Jul 16 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre Jul 18 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre Jul 19 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre Jul 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark Jul 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark Jul 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark Aug 6 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre Aug 7 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre Aug 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre Aug 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre Aug 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater Aug 20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre Aug 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre Aug 23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre Aug 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Aug 30 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sep 3 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory Europe & U.K. Tour Dates Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Oct 1 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester Oct 5 – Brussels, BE @ BOZAR Oct 6 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom Oct 9 – Paris, FR @ Zenith Oct 10 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live Oct 13 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall Oct 14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall South Africa Dates Nov 8 – Pretoria, South Africa Nov 11 – Cape Town, South Africa • Donald Glover Cast As Yoshi In 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,' The Internet Is Stunned• NBA Cancels Atlanta Hawks' Magic City Night & Fans Are Still Arguing Both Sides• Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly• Steve Downes Demands Trump White Remove ‘Halo’s Master Chief’s Voice From “Disgusting and Juvenile War Porn” Video• Michael Jordan Explains Why He Hates The GOAT Debate• How Oscar Voting Actually Works & What That Means For Your Favorite Movie• Jesse Jackson Jr. Jabs Biden, Obama At Father’s Funeral Service• WHM: SZA Shines For Vans In Spring 2026 "Off the Wall" Campaign• TSA Shortages Lead To Hours-long Wait Times At Airports• Uncs And Aunties That Slayed At Houston Rodeo 2026