Source: Michael / General Michael Jackson Biopic Soundtrack Reveals 13 Iconic Songs The upcoming Michael is already building major anticipation, and now fans are getting a clearer picture of the music that will help tell the story of the King of Pop. A newly revealed tracklist shows 13 legendary songs from Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5 that will appear in Michael. The selections span Michael’s career, from his early days as a child star to his reign as one of the biggest pop artists in history. The soundtrack is split into four vinyl style sides that highlight different eras of his career. Side A • I’ll Be There by Jackson 5 • 2. Never Can Say Goodbye by Jackson 5 3. Who’s Lovin’ You by Jackson 5 4. Medley featuring I Want You Back, ABC, and The Love You Save by The Jacksons Side B 5. Ben by The Jacksons 6. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough by Michael Jackson 7. Beat It by Michael Jackson Side C 8. Thriller by Michael Jackson 9. Billie Jean by Michael Jackson 10. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ by Michael Jackson Side D 11. Human Nature by Michael Jackson 12. Workin’ Day and Night by Michael Jackson 13. Bad by Michael Jackson The song selection highlights the evolution of Michael Jackson’s career. It begins with his Motown success alongside the Jackson family before moving into the solo hits that turned him into a global icon. RELATED: ‘Michael’ Trailer Shows First Look Of Michael Jackson’s Rise To King Of Pop