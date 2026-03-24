Source: Aon Benjamin / Aon Benjamin Indy Artist Aon Benjamin Drops EGO EP Indianapolis continues to build momentum in hip hop, and one of the latest artists adding to that wave is Aon Benjamin with his new EP, EGO. Released March 20, the five track project is short, intentional, and centered around one core idea: identity. At just under 15 minutes, EGO keeps things tight and focused while giving listeners a clear sense of who Aon is as an artist right now. From the opening track, it is clear EGO is about more than just music. It is about positioning and self awareness. “Benjamins” sets the tone early. It speaks to value, not just financially, but personally. It feels like an introduction and a statement at the same time, establishing how Aon sees himself and where he is headed. That energy carries into one of the standout tracks, “Undefeated.” This record leans into resilience and confidence. It feels like the mindset of someone who has been through enough to know they are still standing and not backing down. “Wishy Washy” adds contrast to the project. It introduces the idea of inconsistency in people and situations, giving the EP more depth and showing that everything around the journey is not always solid. At the center of the project is “EGO,” where confidence and self reflection meet. This track ties the concept together, highlighting the balance between believing in yourself and understanding how that belief shapes your actions. Closing the project, “Sacrifices” stands out as one of the most grounded records on the EP. It brings everything back to reality, focusing on what it actually takes to chase success and the things you have to give up along the way. Looking at Aon Benjamin’s previous releases like Miscellaneous Love and Price of Fame, EGO feels more focused and intentional. Earlier music showed experimentation. This project shows direction. The themes are clearer, the structure feels more complete, and the overall sound is more cohesive. It reflects an artist who is starting to understand not just how to make music, but how to present themselves. EGO feels like a foundation project. It is not trying to do everything, but what it does, it does with purpose. If this is the starting point, there is clearly more on the way. RELATED: Meet 1BJBandZ: Indy’s Underground Star Ready for the Spotlight