Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized Tuesday night after falling ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, exiting the show mid-production. The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, along with an eyewitness account from The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa, who was present for the performance. RELATED CONTENT: Broadway Baddie! Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As Zidler In ‘Moulin Rouge!’— See The First Look “During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” her representative Didier Morais told the Hollywood Reporter. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.” The Grammy-winning rapper had been performing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where she made her Broadway debut last week in the role of Harold Zidler. The casting marked a historic moment for the long-running musical, as Megan became the first woman to take on the role. Source: Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade / Megan Thee Stallion Her hairstylist and close friend Kellon Deryck also confirmed the hospitalization in a post shared to X, writing, “Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital 🙏.” This story is still developing… RELATED CONTENT: From Shelter To Spoiled! Megan Thee Stallion Rescues Pup Tyger From Kill Shelter — ‘He My Son Now’