In honor of World Autism Awareness Day, Emily Bustamante—aka Emily B—has revealed that her daughter, Journey, whom she welcomed with Fabolous, is autistic. Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty The stylist and designer announced her daughter’s diagnosis in a vulnerable post on Thursday, April 2, posting sweet family flicks from what seems to be a recent photo shoot. Emily shares three children—Jonas, Johan, and Journey—with rapper Fabolous. She is also mom to Taina Williams from a previous relationship. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star welcomed Journey in October 2020. In her recent Instagram post, she wrote a lengthy caption about her youngest daughter’s diagnosis, explaining that she’s now ready to navigate this part of her family’s life publicly. “For a long time, I kept this part of my life private… publicly,” Emily B began in her caption. “Not because I was ashamed. Not because I didn’t love her loudly. But because some Journeys feel sacred.” She then revealed that Journey is autistic, also sharing more info about what that means for the 5-year-old. “My daughter Journey is autistic. She is nonverbal. She has sensory processing challenges. She was born with PHACE syndrome.. a very rare congenital condition. She experiences the world differently. She’s changed me in ways I still can’t fully put into word,” she continued. The former reality star went on to write, “There have been moments of fear. Moments of learning. Moments where I had to become stronger than I ever imagined. But more than anything… there has been LOVE 💙.” She went on to cite World Autism Awareness Day as her reason to “share this openly,” adding, “Because visibility matters and so does she.” Bustamante went on to tag a new Instagram page for an organization she’s launching named after her daughter, titled A Special Journey. She says the page will “share more about her journey and autism awareness.”