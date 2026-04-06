Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty 10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices April 9 marks the birthday of Jazmine Sullivan, one of the most gifted vocalists and storytellers in modern R&B. Known for her rich tone, unmatched vocal control, and brutally honest songwriting, Jazmine has created a lane that blends vulnerability, empowerment, and real-life experiences. From heartbreak to healing, here are 10 songs that showcase her artistry at its highest level. 1. Bust Your Windows Bust Your Windows A breakout hit that flipped heartbreak into theatrical revenge. 2. Need U Bad Need U Bad A reggae-infused love anthem that feels timeless. 3. Lions, Tigers & Bears Lions Tigers & Bears A powerful ballad about fear of love and emotional vulnerability. 4. Let It Burn Let It Burn A haunting confession about forbidden love. 5. Pick Up Your Feelings Pick Up Your Feelings A bold, no-nonsense breakup anthem. 6. Lost One Lost One A quiet, introspective track filled with regret and reflection. 7. Girl Like Me (feat. H.E.R.) Girl Like Me A raw look at self-worth and relationship patterns. 8. In Love With Another Man In Love With Another Man A painful admission of emotional conflict. 9. Forever Don’t Last Forever Don’t Last A heartbreaking ballad about love fading away. 10. On It (feat. Ari Lennox) On It A confident, sensual anthem celebrating intimacy. Jazmine Sullivan has given R&B some of its most authentic and unforgettable moments Whether you’re healing, growing, or just vibing, there’s a Jazmine Sullivan song for every stage of life. And if you really listen closely, you’ll realize she’s not just singing she’s telling your story too.