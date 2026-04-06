Pexels.com royalty-free image #5668798, uploaded by user Sora Shimazaki, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/serious-ethnic-lawyer-discussing-new-case-with-colleague-5668798/ on January 17th, 2021. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License Expert testimony can come into play at various stages of legal claims. This ranges from providing a specialized opinion to offering key technical information. In general, an expert witness is someone whose primary duty is to the court. This means they must remain objective at all times. Their testimony must be rigorous and scientifically sound, or it will lose any value it might have had. An Expert’s Role in Case Assessment To assess a case correctly, a lawyer must understand it from all angles. Here are a few common examples of how experts can help them with that. 1. Reviewing Records Legal expertise impacts an initial case review in many ways. One key example is dealing with complex medical records. Medical malpractice lawyers in Kansas City will often hire experts to evaluate records and assess a case’s viability. 2. Applying the Standard of Care In a negligence case, experts can define the standard of care in a defendant’s industry. They’ll assess all factors that contributed to the injury. In doing so, they’ll help prove causation, which is essential for determining liability. 3. Assessing Facts An expert’s influence on case outcomes may extend to assessing case facts. They’ll analyze how key details, such as injuries, relate to the claim. By establishing the truth through evidence, they play a key role in proving the claim. 4. Conducting Inspections Many experts will perform hands-on inspections to substantiate their opinions. This is another reliable method for establishing the foundation of the case. Some things a lawyer might ask an expert to do include: • Inspecting an accident site • Examining a plaintiff’s injuries • Testing a defective product Can Experts Help in Case Strategy Development? After grasping the initial facts, a lawyer will develop a case strategy. Strategic legal insights from an expert can help them determine the best way to proceed. For instance, a lawyer will often hire an expert to test case theories. This will inform their decision to advise the client to settle or keep fighting. At the very least, expert analysis will shed light on their negotiating position. Let’s say a pharmaceutical company faces a wrongful death lawsuit related to its drugs. This case may involve plaintiff claims of adverse side effects from taking the drug. If so, an expert may first need to evaluate the testing protocols. How Does Expert Testimony Work During Trials? If settlement negotiations reach a dead end, most cases will proceed to trial. In court, an expert’s role goes beyond providing technical expertise. For starters, an expert may need to give a deposition. This is where the opposition will ask them questions to determine their credibility. Everything they say will be recorded and may play a role in critical claim management. The duties of an expert witness also include simplifying complex topics for the jury. This is why an expert should have a clean delivery and concise communication skills. Beyond that, the ideal expert must be: • Credible • Impartial • Authoritative More on Experts and Legal Claims As you can see, experts play a crucial role in many aspects of legal claims. Their technical expertise is a valuable asset to legal professionals. Without their advice, a lawyer will likely have many issues presenting a case. Keep reading our content for more expert legal strategies and best practices!