Source: Rick Diamond / Getty There was a time in the 2010s when certain songs didn’t just chart – they took over. You couldn’t scroll, drive, go out, or even sit at home without hearing them on the radio, online, on TV, or at the mall (RIP). They had a moment, and for a lot of these artists, that moment was the only moment. Some of these performers gave us a second run, one more track that hit just enough to keep their name in rotation. Others? They dropped one record and quietly slid off the mainstream grid, either dipping into other ventures or unsuccessfully trying to make their next hit. MORE: Say My Name, Say My Nameee: 37 Songs That Mention Beyoncé Either way, these records left a huge amount of nostalgia behind (especially for the Millennial/Gen-Z cusp group like myself). It also defined a very specific era. The Tumblr days. Early streaming and mixtapes. Pre-social-media-over-indulgence. But, that’s a conversation for another article… Keep scrolling to revisit some of the glory days. You definitely remember more of these than you think. Kreayshawn – Gucci Gucci Kirko Bangz – Drank In My Cup YC – Racks ft. Future Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) PSY – GANGNAM STYLE(강남스타일) OMI – Cheerleader Desiigner – Panda Trinidad James – All Gold Everything IYAZ – Replay Cali Swag District – Teach Me How To Dougie Silentó – Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) Chedda Da Connect – Flicka Da Wrist Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong Kent Jones – Don’t Mind Sheck Wes – Mo Bamba KYLE – iSpy feat. Lil Yachty ILOVEMAKONNEN (FEAT. DRAKE) – TUESDAY Calboy – Envy Me MAGIC! – Rude Flipp Dinero – Leave Me Alone OG Maco – U Guessed It T-Wayne – Nasty Freestyle Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe Jidenna – Classic Man Rob Stone – Chill Bill • Rising R&B Baddies Who Don’t Miss—On The Track Or With Their Fits• B-Side Bangers: Quincy Jones• Let’s Talk About Trump’s Crazy, Profane Post, Praising ‘Allah’ And Threatening Iran With ‘Hell’• Remember Them? One & Two-Hit Wonders of the 2010s• Former Marion Officer Charged with Operating Fake Fundraiser• NWS: Freeze Warning on Tuesday in Indiana, Then Temperatures Warm Up• This Week’s Le[e]gal Brief: Protecting Your Personal Data• $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Bought in Corydon• Police Search for 'Armed and Dangerous' Lafayette Shooting Suspect• Indy Student’s $10k Oil Change Battle Reaches Supreme Court