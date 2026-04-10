Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty The nominees for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards are officially here—and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest nights in country music! Announced by the Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions, this year’s nominations are led by some of the biggest names in the format—and the women are dominating. Who’s Leading the Pack? Female artists take the spotlight this year, with: • Megan Moroney leading with 9 nominations • Miranda Lambert close behind with 8 • Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson tied with 7 each Moroney not only leads overall, but also scores her first-ever Entertainer of the Year nomination and continues her hot streak across multiple categories—including Song, Single and Visual Media. Lambert, already the most-decorated artist in ACM history, racks up her biggest nomination year since 2016, while reigning ACM winners like Lainey Wilson (Entertainer of the Year), Chris Stapleton (Male Artist) and Zach Top (New Male Artist) all return strong. • Other notable highlights: • Luke Combs could earn the coveted Triple Crown Award with an Entertainer win • Old Dominion scores their 11th consecutive Group of the Year nomination • Brothers Osborne land their 12th straight Duo nomination • Riley Green and Parker McCollum earn major first-time category nods There’s also a wave of first-time nominees including 49 Winchester, Avery Anna, and Thelma & James. Entertainer of the Year • Luke Combs • Jelly Roll • Cody Johnson • Megan Moroney • Chris Stapleton • Morgan Wallen • Lainey Wilson Female Artist of the Year • Kelsea Ballerini • Miranda Lambert • Ella Langley • Megan Moroney • Lainey Wilson Male Artist of the Year • Luke Combs • Riley Green • Cody Johnson • Chris Stapleton • Zach Top Duo of the Year • Brooks & Dunn • Brothers Osborne • Dan + Shay • Muscadine Bloodline • Thelma & James Group of the Year • 49 Winchester • Flatland Cavalry • Old Dominion • Rascal Flatts • The Red Clay Strays New Female Artist of the Year • Avery Anna • Mackenzie Carpenter • Dasha • Caroline Jones • Emily Ann Roberts New Male Artist of the Year • Gavin Adcock • Vincent Mason • Shaboozey • Hudson Westbrook • Tucker Wetmore Album of the Year • Ain’t In It For My Health, Zach Top • Cherry Valley, Carter Faith • Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe), Riley Green • I’m The Problem, Morgan Wallen • Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum Single of the Year • “6 Months Later,” Megan Moroney • “Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley • “I Never Lie,” Zach Top • “Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson • “The Fall,” Cody Johnson Song of the Year • “A Song To Sing,” Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton • “Am I Okay?” Megan Moroney • “Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley • “I Never Lie,” Zach Top • “Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson Music Event of the Year • “A Song To Sing,” Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton • “Amen,” Shaboozey, Jelly Roll • “Don’t Mind If I Do,” Riley Green, Ella Langley • “Trailblazer,” Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson • “You Had To Be There,” Megan Moroney, Kenny Chesney Visual Media of the Year • “6 Months Later,” Megan Moroney • “A Song To Sing,” Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton • “Cuckoo,” Stephen Wilson, Jr. • “Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson • “The Fall,” Cody Johnson Artist-Songwriter of the Year • Luke Combs • Riley Green • Ella Langley • Megan Moroney • Morgan Wallen Songwriter of the Year • Jessie Jo Dillon • Ashley Gorley • Charlie Handsome • Chase McGill • Blake Pendergrass 📺 How to Watch The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video on May 17 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Grab your watch party crew, mark your calendars, and get ready for one of country music’s biggest nights!