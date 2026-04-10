Source: Ethan Miller / Getty 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour With Chris Brown and Usher joining forces for a joint tour, fans are already anticipating what the setlist could look like. Both artists have defined eras of R and B with catalogs full of hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites that still resonate today. From early 2000s classics to more recent releases, this tour has the potential to deliver a well balanced mix of nostalgia and high energy performance. With that in mind, here are 25 songs that could realistically make the setlist. Yeah Turn Up the Music DJ Got Us Fallin In Love Run It U Got It Bad With You Nice and Slow Take You Down You Make Me Wanna Yeah 3x OMG Fine China Caught Up Burn No Air Superstar Climax New Flame Love in This Club Party My Boo Loyal Confessions Part II Forever Go Crazy If the tour pulls from both artists’ biggest records along with a few surprises, it could easily become one of the most talked about R and B shows in recent years. Fans can expect a mix of live vocals, choreography, and moments that highlight just how influential both artists have been across generations.