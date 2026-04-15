Source: Simone Joyner / Getty Gene Simmons is probably seething at the moment, but for fans of Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, and Luther Vandross, it’s time to celebrate. The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced, and the aforementioned acts join several other musical entities as part of this year’s class. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is one of music’s signature achievements, immortalizing acts and artists who have contributed greatly to the entertainment industry. Below are the eight acts under the “performer” designation to be inducted into the Hall: Billy Idol Iron Maiden Joy Division/New Order Luther Vandross Oasis Phil Collins Sade Wu-Tang Clan Beyond those chief names, 10 other acts and figures will be inducted as part of a wider effort by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to recognize contributors to sound. Those names are: Early Influence Award Celia Cruz Fela Kuti Gram Parsons MC Lyte Queen Latifah Musical Excellence Award: Arif Mardin Jimmy Miller Linda Creed Rick Rubin Ahmet Ertegun Award: Ed Sullivan The inductees were announced on Monday (April 14) during an airing of American Idol, with Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest leading that segment. Congratulations to the 2026 class of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. — Photo: Getty